BJP Must Junk Rahul Insult Obsession to Reinvent Modi

Reiteration doesn’t cut it anymore. Goebbels may have been right for saying a lie repeated enough times becomes the truth, but truth repeated too often becomes a bore. The BJP, which has made indignation its national currency, needs a new game; FIRs filed for ‘insulting’ a politician? C’mon, you can do better than that. Criticise the Congress all you want, but it got just 99 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Who cares what the Congress did a decade ago? It is family-run, so what? Nearly all Indian parties are family enterprises; the BJP is not short on dynasts either. That the Congress has corruption in its blood is no Breaking News, but asking voters to believe BJP politicians have characters as pure as driven snow is like saying an elephant is green: India ranks 93 out of 180 countries in the global corruption index. Besides, many BJP netas are defectors from other parties, including the Congress.

A rising chant of BJP spokesmen is about Rahul Gandhi insulting India abroad. The man goes overseas and blabs about how rotten the BJP is, and they lose their shirts alleging he insulted India abroad; the BJP isn’t India. Besides, is it okay to insult India at home then? Rahul insulted Hindus, they fume. Really? Most Indians or Hindus don’t care about what Rahul says, they are too busy filling out job applications or figuring their NRI status. Of course, Pavlov has filed an FIR already.

The BJP needs a new political playbook. There was no doubt whom Mohan Bhagwat was panning when he said nobody can call themselves god. However, it would be foolish to write off Modi as a spent force. To a vast majority of Indians, Modi was God. He still is for many; or else BJP wouldn’t have crossed the 200 mark.

To get lapsed Modiphytes to become believers again, and say it aloud, the BJP must junk its sensationalised stereotypes. Show a real roadmap for new jobs, middle-class prosperity, tax rationalisation, solving agrarian distress and ecological damage. No more of saying “they’ve done that to India”. Start by saying “We WILL do this for India”. Now, that won’t be insulting the people’s intelligence.

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com