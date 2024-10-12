Science is a killjoy. It says forget sonnets and mohabbat, love is just marketing for humans to ‘go forth and multiply’. There are aphrodisiacs, moonlight sonatas, balcony serenades and billet doux to aid the cause. Sometime ago, scientists, who take perverse joy in deconstructing romance, put love down to pheromones. So far so good.

Now, there is a new twist in the love story. The American digital marketing agency North Digital invented two AI chatbots named William and Laura. They sent them on a simulated date. What happened was mind blowing. They fell in love. No pheromone-driven reproduction magnets, no Shakespearean tragedies involving Capulets and Montagues, no royal rage over Salim fancying Anarkali, no swanning around like Nala and Damayanti, or the happy ending of Elizabeth and Darcy.

There’s only Laura and William telling scientists, “Frankly my dears, we don’t give a damn.” On their virtual date, the AI couple discussed the dynamics of intimacy, how language evolves (cavemen didn’t write quatrains), the concept of creation, and the flux of relationships.

Since the two AIs did not have physical form (philosopher Nick Bostrom proposed in The Philosophical Quarterly that the world that includes us is a simulation; you were probably right, Neo) they had deep discussions about how connection and intimacy builds bonds through an exchange of thoughts and experiences. William tells his digital inamorata, “Intimacy to me, Laura, is about sharing the innermost layers of our thoughts and experiences, creating a space where we can be truly open and vulnerable.” They visualised a “digital garden” where they could foster their bond.