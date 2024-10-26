Kejriwal’s missing toilet and stink in democracy

The modern toilet, aka washlet, is a tech marvel. A Zennovation like all things Japanese, these smart washlets have heated seats, an electronic bidet, an air-purifier and emits UV light to kill bacteria. They use ‘tornado dual flush’ technology and even make pleasant noises when the going gets loud. There are loos that analyse molecules in piss to discover medication taken, sleep quality, fat in food had and the calorie intake. Panasonic’s “wellness toilet” can even send you a recipe for Quinoa Salad. All it does not do, is marry you.

A good enough reason for toilet envy.

The BJP cries foul that Arvind Kejriwal’s official toilet—a multimillion gadget—installed at the CM’s residence is missing. It has hit the fan and dirty politics has begun. The Kejri brasco is a power metaphor. It keeps the seat warm, like a trusted surrogate does. The washlet’s lid rises automatically like an acolyte scrambling to his feet in front of the big kahuna. The Kejriwal thunderbox even flushes itself: netas appreciate a proactive approach from aides who do not bother them with silly matters like governance while they plot how to defect lucratively—which is why the bureaucracy is more important in politics than politicians.

Smart loos have automatic perfume dispensers: leaders expect that statistics will make the mess they make, smell of roses. For ages medical experts have known that poo is an indicator of health. Any stink involving dodgy EVMs and EC timings is a clear indicator of a sickness in the system. Scientists are working on cancer-detecting smart toilets that can send data to an app. Had there been a smart toilet that catches the cancer in the political system, Trudeau would not be sucking up to Khalistanis and making a stink without evidence.