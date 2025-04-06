Judicial corruption is a global phenomenon

On October 13, 2011, Raj Rajaratnam, the founder of Galleon Group was sentenced to 11 years in prison, for insider trading, fined $10 million, and ordered to forfeit $53.8 million in profit. It was the longest sentence ever imposed for such an offense. After his trial, Rajaratnam, born a Sri Lankan, told reporters, “If this had been Sri Lanka, I would’ve got off and would be sitting with the judge in the evening having a drink.”

After the British Empire left the subcontinent in a mess, its institutions that remained were expected to retain the same integrity of the mother country. The High Court Judge in whose house money was found after a fire was last week transferred and barred from participating in court proceedings. He says he is being framed. The SC has ordered an inquiry and like the law, it will take its course. There are two kinds of corruption: moral and financial, both being kissing cousins. In December 2021, Ranjan Gogoi, the 45th Chief Justice was asked at a public function “Is there corruption [in] the Supreme Court?” Gogoi replied that judges “don’t drop from heaven.” Soon after, the BJP government appointed Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. Retired Justice Markandey Katju declared, a “large number of judges at all levels have become corrupt,”— 50 per cent.