Making a joke of a joke is no joke

Voice: A bull?

SHO: It attacked a cow, which is our mother. It was an offense against our ancient Amul culture which is utterly motherly. We’ve arrested the farmer too under UAPA.

SSSP: Why the farmer? If he goes to jail, he won’t get benefit of the direct cash transfer scheme which means one less vote.

SHO: He owns both the bull and the cow. We arrested him for not stopping the bull but gave him bail because he feeds and protects the cow.

SSSP: No comedians arrested?

SHO: Yes, one who dissed the PWD. He said PWD should be PWC, because Indian men don’t pee in WCs, but everywhere around it. We’ve lodged another FIR against him for insulting himself. He said he needs a nonsense of humour to live in India.

SSSP: Who filed the complaint?

SHO: A famous unknown local lawyer who got Baba Black Sheep acquitted of the crime of running away from the police dressed in a sari. He was selling Shradhanjali products without quality checks. The vakil is also the head of the Deshbhakti Golibaaz Abhiyaan. Between us, the patriotism is a publicity stunt. He wants to be famous like Ram Jethmalani. He won a case in Allahabad High Court against anti-nationals protesting the name change of Aurangabad to Orange Nagar. We’ve also registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for insulting India abroad.