Court says no more a nation that fears its dogs more than it loves its children

Finally, the Supreme Court has said what everyone is too scared to post on Facebook for fear of being cancelled by barking activists, “stray dogs must go.” Not to a “shelter,” not to a “rehabilitation zone,” not to the soft-focus Instagram feed of some NGO, but away from the residential streets where they hunt, bite, and kill. And for once, those who don’t follow the law, be they activists, organisations, or self-proclaimed guardians of canine dignity, will face consequences. It’s absurd that this even needs saying. Packs of feral dogs roam colonies like a medieval curse, mauling children, tearing at the elderly, dragging down cyclists, and, in the most grotesque cases, killing infants in their homes. Rabies, an affliction most of the developed world last saw in history books, still kills thousands here every year. In Bijnor, 60‑year‑old Munni Devi was killed by a pack of stray dogs while collecting fodder. A 30-year-old woman was mauled to death in the same district by strays in January 2022; previous victims included a seven‑year‑old girl. In Balangir district, Odisha, a 26‑year‑old para-athlete Jogendra Chhatria and a villager died of rabies following a bite from a rabid stray dog.
Doggone it, when a Rottweiler bites to kill, it’s euthanised without hesitation. But when a stray murders, the story shifts to “human encroachment on animal territory” or “provocation by the victim.” This year, a 13‑year‑old boy in Samastipur district was killed by stray dogs. A two-month-old baby was mauled to death in Porbandar, Gujarat in July 2025 by a pack of four to five dogs while asleep in a crib outside its home. A newborn, just three hours old, was mauled to death by strays which entered an open hospital window in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh—he died of extreme blood loss. In Sitapur district, again in UP, 14 children were killed by “man‑eater” stray dogs—pets that consume body parts of their victims. A seven-month-old baby in Noida was killed by the stray squad, triggering widespread protests. In 2023, nine women were killed by packs of man-eater dogs in Begusarai, Bihar. In Hyderabad the same year, a four‑year‑old boy was fatally attacked by three strays on a deserted street; the graphic footage was circulated widely. A 70‑year‑old retired UNICEF doctor was attacked and killed by blood-thirsty dogs on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University. A stray dog carried the bloody body of a newborn into a residential area.
Dead baby? Unfortunate. Rabid dog? Relocated, rehabilitated, maybe even given a name. The activists descend, wagging moral fingers, armed with hashtags and legal threats, as if your child’s life is a small price to pay for their sense of virtue. The children bitten or dead are not driven to school or picked up in chauffeured cars of dog-rights families. The victims are from middle class homes, of manual labourers, or are from villages who walk on the road. In India, it is not dog eat dog, it is dog eats baby.
Irony dies when PETA India calls for bans on aggressive breeds including Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Pakistani Bully Kuttas and Bull Terriers. Handing out doggy bags to strays outside apartment gates has become a performance art of compassion, costumed in guiltless self-righteousness, staged in the middle of your road, paid for in your safety. It is charity without consequence, moral posturing without accountability. We are told to admire it. We are told to participate. We are told, in effect, to live in fear and call it kindness. We have gone to the dogs. And so, a strange inversion has taken hold in the dog fight: to complain about dogs is to invite social shaming; to defend them, even in the face of dead bodies, is to be called “progressive.” What a strange country, where one can publicly bay for a convicted man’s hanging but must keep it low if one wants a rabid dog removed. The Supreme Court has cut through the farce. Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan have said plainly: this is not about your sentimental politics. It is about whether children can walk to school without being chased down and bitten. They demanded civic authorities in Delhi-NCR round up 5,000-6,000 strays within six weeks, sterilise, vaccinate, and house them permanently in CCTV‑monitored shelters and not release them back into the streets. At last, the strays and their barking champions are in the dog house. Good.
The truth is that strays do serve as protectors in middle class colonies, especially at night. It is also true that all stray dogs don’t bite or kill babies. However, the woke insanity of feeding canine clusters on colony roads and parks should stop. Many High Courts are deliberating following the top court’s order. Hopefully the CJI will not reconsider. Dogs of Indian origin should be chosen over elite breeds if there is a choice. Rajapalayams, Chippiparais, Kombais, Mudhols and Rampur greyhounds are specifically bred for Indian conditions. It would be worthwhile for the rabid champions piling into police buses to contemplate saving classic Indian breeds from extinction and keeping their bloodlines pure. India’s pye-dogs aka desi kuttas were originally village dogs, which provided companionship, protected livestock and warned their masters of approaching danger. They do not belong in cities. Urban bleeding hearts and their fellow lamenters are responsible for the current plight of the pariah dogs.
Here is the real choice: safe streets for people, or safe streets for strays. Pick one. And this time, have the courage to say it out loud. No more fear of the baying hounds of PETA.