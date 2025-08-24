The fragile theatre of virtue shakes as Commission turns combatant

Niccolo Machiavelli, that agnostic anatomist of power, understood a paradox that outlives empires: rulers cannot rest on virtue alone. “It is not enough to be virtuous,” he warned, “one must also appear virtuous.” Politics is not simply a science of administration; it is also a theatre of appearances. The Romans grasped this truth long before Florentine intrigues. When Caesar divorced his wife Pompeia after a scandal, though no guilt was ever proven, he declared, “Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion.” It was not the evidence that damned her, but optics. That is the peril the Election Commission of India faces today.
There was a time, not long ago, when the Commission carried the aura of Olympus. Under TN Seshan in the 1990s, it roared like a lion in a grey suit. Booth-capturing, once endemic, was bulldozed. Money power was blunted, muscle power shackled. Politicians who strutted on stages suddenly stumbled before a single notice from Nirvachan Sadan. Seshan made impartiality visible. His contempt for politicians was theatrical, his stern press conferences deliberately intimidating. Fear was his weapon, perception his shield. He embodied Machiavelli’s maxim: virtue mattered, but the appearance of virtue mattered more.
Contrast that with today. The sight of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sparring with Rahul Gandhi, demanding that he “prove it in five days or apologise,” for accusations of ‘vote stealing’ belongs not to the realm of democratic guardianship but to a schoolyard brawl. An umpire who throws punches rather than blows whistles becomes a participant, not an arbiter. And once the referee enters the fight, the match itself looks rigged. The Congress alleges that votes were fixed to benefit the BJP. Predictable? Absolutely. Opposition parties survive by throwing suspicion on the government and its institutions. Conspiracy is their oxygen, and every defeat furnishes new fuel. When suspicion strengthens the Opposition, it poisons institutions. A political party can live with doubt and may even thrive on it. But the Commission can only perish by it. The Congress, emboldened by bigger numbers after the 2024 election, is now able to make it a national issue. On the Supreme Court’s demand, the EC uploaded a list of 65 lakh deleted voters in Bihar. Hence, the Opposition got what it wanted: to show the public that a massive number of voters have been deleted and forget the fact that Gyanesh says these were authentic erasures—for double voting, dead people’s votes, and fake names. The statement by an activist before the Supreme Court on August 12 that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is the first in Indian history where no additions were made to the electoral roll is scandalous, if true.
Moreover, the Supreme Court had ruled that the Chief Justice should participate in the appointment of election commissioners, a modest check against capture. That safeguard was ignored. Without the ballast of judicial presence, the Commission’s impartiality floats precariously on the stormy sea of public trust. The EC must work twice as hard to appear impartial. Instead, it drifts toward partisanship in optics. It is on the defensive. What then should it do? Embrace the one discipline that disarms doubt: transparency. Publish everything: methodologies, voter rolls, internal memos, migration adjustments. The Opposition will be discredited not by silencing them, but by exposing their charges to daylight. Yes, special reviews of electoral rolls make sense in Assam, West Bengal, or any region where migration is high and identities contested. But to impose the same nationwide, without justification, reeks of overreach. What strengthens democracy in one context can weaken it in another if it appears arbitrary.
Plato, in the Republic, argued that the guardians of the city must not only be just but be seen to be just, for only then would citizens trust the polis. Gandhi, in his own idiom, grasped this fact too. His politics was not merely moral but visibly moral: spinning khadi in public, fasting in front of crowds, transforming private conviction into public spectacle. Nehru, though more patrician, understood the same dynamic. His parliamentary performances, his letters to chief ministers, his broadcast speeches were all carefully choreographed to sustain trust. And today? The Commission flounders. Yes, Rahul Gandhi will continue to accuse. The BJP will continue to dismiss. Notably, the NDA allies refuse to take sides loudly. The endless duel between power and its counter force continues. But the Commission is not meant to duel. It is meant to be the ground on which duels occur. If the stage itself shakes, the play flops. Suspicion is a contagion. Once it spreads, even victory curdles. In the end, will the Commission face the same fate as Caesar’s wife? It need not be guilty to be destroyed. It needs to only look suspicious. And appearances, as Machiavelli knew and the Opposition has figured, are the most unforgiving rulers of all.