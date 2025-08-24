The fragile theatre of virtue shakes as Commission turns combatant

Contrast that with today. The sight of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sparring with Rahul Gandhi, demanding that he “prove it in five days or apologise,” for accusations of ‘vote stealing’ belongs not to the realm of democratic guardianship but to a schoolyard brawl. An umpire who throws punches rather than blows whistles becomes a participant, not an arbiter. And once the referee enters the fight, the match itself looks rigged. The Congress alleges that votes were fixed to benefit the BJP. Predictable? Absolutely. Opposition parties survive by throwing suspicion on the government and its institutions. Conspiracy is their oxygen, and every defeat furnishes new fuel. When suspicion strengthens the Opposition, it poisons institutions. A political party can live with doubt and may even thrive on it. But the Commission can only perish by it. The Congress, emboldened by bigger numbers after the 2024 election, is now able to make it a national issue. On the Supreme Court’s demand, the EC uploaded a list of 65 lakh deleted voters in Bihar. Hence, the Opposition got what it wanted: to show the public that a massive number of voters have been deleted and forget the fact that Gyanesh says these were authentic erasures—for double voting, dead people’s votes, and fake names. The statement by an activist before the Supreme Court on August 12 that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is the first in Indian history where no additions were made to the electoral roll is scandalous, if true.

Moreover, the Supreme Court had ruled that the Chief Justice should participate in the appointment of election commissioners, a modest check against capture. That safeguard was ignored. Without the ballast of judicial presence, the Commission’s impartiality floats precariously on the stormy sea of public trust. The EC must work twice as hard to appear impartial. Instead, it drifts toward partisanship in optics. It is on the defensive. What then should it do? Embrace the one discipline that disarms doubt: transparency. Publish everything: methodologies, voter rolls, internal memos, migration adjustments. The Opposition will be discredited not by silencing them, but by exposing their charges to daylight. Yes, special reviews of electoral rolls make sense in Assam, West Bengal, or any region where migration is high and identities contested. But to impose the same nationwide, without justification, reeks of overreach. What strengthens democracy in one context can weaken it in another if it appears arbitrary.