Unbothered by rules, the ugly Indian assumes the world is his living room

At the centre of this national embarrassment is the newly mobile Indian from Tier-II and Tier-III towns, suddenly flush with cash and access but starved of exposure to urban civility. This isn’t a moral judgement; it’s a sociological one. Smaller towns often function on intimacy and informality, where everyone knows everyone and behaviour is negotiated privately. Drop that social wiring into dense, anonymous urban and global spaces—metros, airports, foreign streets—and without recalibration it turns abrasive. What worked in a familiar ecosystem becomes boorish in a shared one. Liberalisation moved up people faster than it taught them how to adjust. Before the 1990s, foreign travel was restricted, elitist, gatekept. You had to know how to behave because the cost of embarrassment was social exile. Now travel is EMI-enabled, Insta-reel optimised, and zero shame. Today, misbehaviour travels faster than correction. It goes viral, gets defended as authenticity, and is rewarded with attention. Shame, once a powerful social regulator, has been euthanised and replaced with a shrug. To be corrected is to be insulted. To follow rules is to be a fool.

Gen Z didn’t invent this culture, but it performs it with sharper tools and better cameras. The language is new, being main character energy, sigma mindset but the impulse is old: I matter more than the space I occupy. Public life is my stage. When politicians flout laws, celebrities cut lines, and institutions enforce nothing, the lesson sinks in early. Power matters. Behaviour doesn’t. There’s a lazy defence that civic sense is a Western obsession, alien to Indian culture. It’s a convenient lie. Indian society once survived on restraint, adjustment, and an acute awareness of shared space. What we’re witnessing now isn’t tradition asserting itself; it’s individualism on steroids, lubricated by money and validated by silence. The costs are no longer abstract. Celebrity achiever cut visits short. Airlines quietly flag passengers. Tourist towns resent the influx. What begins as embarrassment hardens into exclusion. A country that cannot regulate itself in public eventually loses the privilege of being welcomed elsewhere.

Civilisation isn’t GDP or startup valuations. It’s knowing when not to shout, not to touch, not to spit, not to pee on someone because you’ve had one drink too many at 35,000 feet. Until that lesson is learned, especially by a newly mobile population rushing into spaces it hasn’t been taught to share, India will keep mistaking noise for confidence, entitlement for freedom, and disgrace for swagger, while the world, politely at first and then decisively, keeps its distance.