Contrite Kejriwal Must Go Back to the People

Greek philosopher and historian Herodotus writes about pharaoh Apries, who ascended Egypt’s throne in February 589 BC. He lost two wars: against Nebuchadnezzar II to protect Jerusalem and against King Cyrene in 570 BC. His soldiers rose in rebellion and Apries fled to another country to rally for a comeback. He was trounced in battle. Anyone who reads Herodotus today will realise the historical parallel with a recently fallen king: Arvind Kejriwal. Obliterated in the Delhi elections, he is doing what Apries did: flee to another region to regroup. If sources are to be trusted, Delhi’s erstwhile despot is trying to bully his way to become chief minister of Punjab, the sole state where his party is still in power.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is in no mood to oblige. AAP swept Punjab because Rahul Gandhi demoralised the Congress, the Badals were hated for massive public loot and the BJP is as powerful as a blade of grass in the wind. AAP parachuted into Punjab with a record of revdis such as free electricity and water, along with its anti-corruption rep. Anna Hazare’s popular movement in 2011 was against Congress corruption and women’s safety issues after the Nirbhaya horror.

Kejriwal, who had hijacked his mentor Hazare’s pitch, became a mass leader overnight by sleeping on the street to protest the Central government, eating bread pakoras, coughing a lot and singing Hindi songs at Ramlila Maidan. The AAP movement attracted volunteers internationally, who left dollar jobs to join AAP. The middle class loved Kejriwal. The poor identified with his muffler. Sheila Dikshit was voted off the CM’s chair in spite of making Delhi Great for 15 years. Kejriwal became the commoner’s commoner overlord.