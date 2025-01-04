Memorial for Manmohan Singh is a requiem for a lost dream

Dead people never really die. They are kept alive through man’s endless need for ritual, both in the private and public realm. The tasteless, thankless and time-serving twaddle dissing the late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the days following his death reveals how low netas can stoop to get eyeballs. Union ministers tweeted uncouth deprecations of the legacy of a man who changed the country for the better, whatever his politics, or the lack of it, may have been.

Congress calamitarians yelled disgrace and demanded a memorial for Dr Singh: a man they held in contempt for being too ‘academic’, too ‘non-aggressive’, too ‘non-political’. In Indian culture, or in most cultures, speaking ill of the dead is considered unseemly. The absence of culture in public figures was painfully manifested in public everywhere last week, perhaps, as a perverse acknowledgement of an accidental prime minister who unassumingly moulded a new India.

No doubt, Manmohan Singh is the father of the modern Indian economy. But his second term undid gains of his first—accelerating liberalisation, shielding the Indian economy from a global meltdown, massive GDP growth, the Indo-US nuclear deal, RTI and more. Policy paralysis was the pandemic in UPA 2. “I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or for that matter the Opposition in Parliament,” he had said in 2008.

Guess he was wrong. Lots of things went wrong on his watch. It rained scams. MPs, mantris and mandarins went to jail for looting billions of rupees. Pakistani terrorists wreaked mayhem on Mumbai’s roads, streets and in hotels; Singh did nothing and earned liberal Western praise for his ‘dignified restraint’. The fact is that he didn’t, voluntarily or not, take political decisions, but the buck stopped with him.