Emotional Apocalypse and the Hypocrisy of Elder Care

The median age of India is rising, and with it, the contradictions of a society that touches feet in public but discards elders in private. The family is shrinking, but so is empathy. Bedrooms are redesigned for walk-in cupboards, but not for ageing parents. Pensions erode with inflation, but our social contract erodes faster. An Agewell Foundation report found that 73 per cent of elderly people in institutional homes report emotional abuse. We’ve replaced shraddha and moksha with asset valuation. We do tarpana, pind daan and feed crows on amavasya. But forget the dead don’t need food. The living do. That rice ball isn’t going to nourish the mother sitting alone in a care facility, clutching a photo of her son’s wedding she wasn’t invited to.

One part of the answer is modern economics. The fact that 85-year-old knees don’t perform well in a gig economy is an explanation, not justification. You don’t need a GDP chart to know that what is eroding is not just rupees, but respect. We outsource old age care to corporations that see Alzheimer’s patients as revenue streams. The philosophical crisis is that by ignoring our elders, we sever our own past. If memory makes a person, then intergenerational memory makes a civilisation—when a grandmother dies alone, something dies in us too. A cancer-stricken grandmother was dumped in garbage by her grandson in Mumbai. Sympathy is cheap. So are slogans. We’ve had enough of “Atal Pension Yojana” posters pasted on walls. We need a National Elderhood Mission. Integrate elder care into every housing policy, every urban plan. Employ retired teachers as mentors in schools and former bureaucrats to oversee local governance: they need redirection, not retirement. Make abandonment of parents not just a legal offence but a social taboo. Let Bollywood launch one film where the hero brings back his father from an old age home rather than rescuing his girlfriend from gangsters. Institutionalise intergenerational living. Offer tax rebates for families who care for elders at home. Fund community centres where seniors tell stories, teach languages, hold moral court.