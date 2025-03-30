Aurangzeb’s Grave is a Blot on Secularism

The only universal emotion common to man and beast is fear of death. Except for rare individuals like Oscar Wilde who always wanted the last word— “My wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. One or the other of us must go”—the general emotion the Grim Reaper evokes is fear. Fear’s subsequent consequence is reverence. Hence we build monuments to dead rulers, reliquaries for the wealthy and powerful, and memorials to fallen heroes. Hindus are the general exception unless you consider statues and paintings as tributes. The whole world is a graveyard that unites mankind. Or divides, as is the case with statues of pro-slavery Confederate generals in America’s Bible Belt and Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra.

BJP neta Nitish Rane has called for the destruction of the Mughal emperor’s grave. The Great Bigot who died in March 1707 is buried in Khuldabad. His tomb is protected as a Monument of National Importance by the Archaeological Survey of India under a 1958 law, which prohibits it from demolition. If any Mughal criminal was the worst for the dynasty’s PR, it is Aurangzeb. Though Mohan Bhagwat disapproved of the prevalent North Indian practice of the saffron species of finding shivlings under old mosques, Rane has a point. Honouring Aurangzeb’s tomb is like placing flowers and snapping Nazi salutes at Adolf Hitler’s grave. (Fortunately the Soviets took care of it.) Or erecting a memorial pillar on Idi Amin’s grave. The legacy of Aurangzeb aka Muhi-al-Din Muhammad does little credit to his forebears like Emperor Akbar. Nor is it a credit to democratic India.