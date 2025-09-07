Trump rages, India gambles, China smiles

For years, New Delhi and Beijing have circled each other with suspicion, managing crises along the Himalayan border while competing in global markets and diplomatic spheres. But at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, the mood shifted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping signalled a new chapter in Asia’s most fraught bilateral relationship by declaring that India and China are “partners, not rivals”. The summit saw Xi unveil a four-point plan: tighter strategic communication, deeper economic ties, greater people-to-people exchange, and closer coordination in multilateral forums. India responded positively by restoring direct flights, easing visa and pilgrimage restrictions, and moving toward the lifting of Chinese export curbs on critical raw materials. Behind the scenes, what helped break the ice was a confidential letter from Xi to New Delhi, an unusual personal outreach that set the stage for Modi’s trip to China; the first in seven years. Indian officials now describe this as “pragmatic diplomacy,” a hedge against mounting pressure from Washington. Trump’s trade war with Beijing remains fierce, but he has refrained from singling China out over its dealings with Moscow in the way he has targeted India with 50 per cent tariffs. Perhaps Trump’s adoration of strongmen like Xi signals an infatuation of cowardice that stops him from crossing the line. India’s willingness to buy discounted Russian crude and weapons despite Western sanctions has infuriated Washington. As India edges closer to BRICS and continues a posture of strategic autonomy, Trump’s team sees it as drifting away. Trump, ironically, has nudged India toward engaging with China; an outcome opposite to what Washington intended. For New Delhi, the renewed outreach to Beijing is less about trust and more about leverage.

Xi isn’t fooled. He is being courted. India is looking for strategic autonomy. Modi’s trip is not friendship but leashed hedging. China courts without conceding. It deepens its bond with Pakistan and softens borders with India, benefiting from US vacillation. Beijing positions itself as the “predictable neighbour”, while America looks like the mercurial patron. Pakistan, too, thrives in this environment. Trump’s dalliance with Islamabad gives China cover to demand better CPEC security while letting Washington pick up the bill for Pakistan’s fiscal bleeding. Islamabad once played Washington against Moscow; today it plays Washington against Beijing, and the dividends keep flowing.