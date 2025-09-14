Ancient anchors, modern machines, and the anatomy of being Indian
With Bihar boiling in ballot battles, identity is back on the burner. Not as just names on voter lists, but as the existential question: What does it mean to be Indian? Our modern state was stitched from colonial census categories: caste as checkbox, religion as registry, region as ruler’s rubric. The British built India out of boxes. Aadhaar, in many ways, is that colonial impulse rebooted in code: identity as data, belonging as biometric, democracy as digits. Neutral on the surface, but beneath its biometric bravado lies a philosophical pitfall where belonging becomes conditional on a fingerprint. The Supreme Court’s latest ruling that Aadhaar is only one among 15 proofs sounds like an assurance of choice. Yet insightfully, it exposes an unease: in a civilisation as layered as India, can identity ever be reduced to a card, a scan, a number?
The debate over manipulating Aadhaar’s role in voter lists may be a political playoff. Beneath its surface however lies a question as old as the republic: what is the Indian identity? The Rigveda does mention Bharata—but as a clan, not a country. No tricolour, no anthem, just a great tribe seeking the gods’ favour. Over time, the term Bharata came to signify a larger cultural grouping, but it was not yet “Bharat Mata”, or a national community. The Upanishads ignored passports altogether. They concentrated on the eternal self, not the territorial self. The Puranas, centuries later, gave the first proper map of belonging. The Vishnu Purana is blunt: “Uttaram yat samudrasya himadreschaiva dakshinam, Varsham tad bharatam nama bharati yatra santatih.” (North of the sea, south of the Himalaya—that’s Bharata, where Bharata’s children dwell.) The Mahabharata adds moral muscle: “This is the land of Bharata where the Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras perform their dharma. Beyond it lie other regions of the world, but none are equal to Bharata.” Here, Bharata isn’t just soil, it’s a stage—a karmabhumi, the land where human duty plays out. Geography is not inert; it is ethical, existential. So being Bharatiya was never about paperwork. It was about participation in place. The danger today is of this heritage collapsing into history, reducing memory to metadata, swapping philosophy for proof-of-ID.
Rewind to the freedom struggle. Gandhi’s marchers didn’t wave voter IDs; their credential was salt. Ambedkar’s Constitution didn’t demand DNA tests; it demanded dignity. Neither Gandhi nor Ambedkar sought to build Indianness out of paperwork. They built it out of shared imagination that was often mutually opposed. That’s the paradox of modern India: two visions of identity run side by side. Civilisational identity as ancestry, geography, and cultural continuity, and Constitutional identity as rights, citizenship, civic equality. Aadhaar is the state’s clumsy attempt to technologise the latter—to give the civic creed a QR code. But both visions have blind spots. Aadhaar as a purely document-driven identity risks turning citizenship into a technicality, vulnerable to clerical error and bureaucratic bias. A purely civilisational identity risks absorbing dissent, smothering difference under the mantra of sameness. The truth? To be Indian is to be plural. Ancient and avant-garde. Bound by heritage and freed by choice. Inherited and invented at once. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks reframes this identity as a braid: geography as sacred, culture as inclusive, ancestry as continuity. In his telling, all who dwell in Akhand Bharat are Hindu; not just a denominational Hindu, but a civilisational Hindu. A broad, bold attempt to fuse civic abstraction with cultural depth. Yet the balance is brittle. Push civilisational pride too far, and plural voices risk being muffled. Push civic paperwork too far, and the pulse of Bharat thins into bureaucracy. A card may confirm a voter’s name, a DNA metaphor may describe a civilisation’s continuity, but Indian identity is not a checklist. It is something to be lived, shared, and continually reimagined. It exists within the borders of an undivided Bharat, whatever the faith of its citizens. This is the irony of our era: the Aadhaar number can prove a citizen exists, but it cannot prove what being Indian means.
India’s genius has always been synthesis: the Constitution’s civic equality as We, the People, interknitted with tradition’s cultural depth—Bharat Mata. That’s the wager of Indian identity: not a fixed label, not a single story, not a barcode. A blend where geography is sacred, culture is shared, law is equal, and diversity thrives within unity. Only then will the Indian identity remain what it has always been: not a number, not a line on a census form, but a living civilisation that sprouted in Harappan fields, flowered in Vedic chants, rebelled in salt marches, and rages in Bihar’s ballot box derby.