2025: A year that defies predictions

It is tough to make predictions, especially about the future. Yogi Berra’s observation has stood the test of time. Last December, this column had defined 2023 as ’the year that failed forecasts’. Predictions for 2024 did not fare better. Unlike in ancient times, the future is not divined from the intestines of animals, but from the innards of data. But the prognostications are as random as they were in that era.

Across domains, forecasts were disconnected from reality. In December 2023, the Reserve Bank of India found growth resilient and robust, and estimated the GDP would increase at 7-plus percent. That was not to be. In the stock markets, forecasts for the Nifty50 ranged between 20,000 and a high of 25,000. The Nifty50 crossed 26,100 in September, but has slid to around 23,000. Unfazed punters are now predicting the Nifty50 at 28,000 by December 2025.

The experts on Wall Street did no better. In January 2024, the street expected benchmark index S&P500 to range between 4,200 and 5,400. The index closed at 6,086 on December 24—over 600 points above the highest estimate. Never mind the blushes. This December, Wall Street is predicting a range between 4,600 and 7,400, and Apple is expected to be the first company to achieve a market value of $4 trillion.

In 2024, a year of elections, predictions on election outcomes didn’t pass muster either. In the world’s largest democracy, the BJP stopped well short of predicted targets and in the world’s oldest democracy, despite the “too close to call” theories of pollsters, Donald J Trump decimated Kamala Harris and achieved the trifecta winning the presidency and the two Houses of Congress.

Trump’s victory has upended formulaic two-by-two charting and SWOT analysis of the future. Stock markets are yo-yoing—foreign investors have dumped Indian stocks worth over Rs 1 trillion. Currencies are tumbling—the rupee has crossed 85.58 to the dollar and the yen is at 157 on speculation and fears.

His utterances, choice of cabinet and ruling by social media posts approach renders 2025 a year that defies predictions. Mark Twain famously said history doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme. But open-ended question is: rhyme with which era, which crises? The spectrum of global issues—geo-economics, geopolitics, climate alliances—all are predicated on the ideological zeal and whims of one man.