Flooded cities: Urban India drowns in political apathy

July 26, 2005. Every monsoon reminds the people of Mumbai of the day when man-made blunders and nature conspired to devastate. The disaster left nearly a thousand dead, the loss of homes and livelihoods, and scars of untold grief. The catastrophe exposed everything that was wrong with India’s urbanisation—from planning to execution, from authority to accountability, from expenditure to outcomes.

This week, Mumbai found itself marooned in misery once again. In 2005, Mumbai was devastated by 900 mm of rain; in 2024, barely a third of the volume of rainfall shut down the city. Schools and colleges were closed, businesses downed shutters, the fire brigade and police had to brave the elements and rescue people. Nearly half a dozen Indian cities wallowed in water. Pune, once crowned a ‘smart city’, a hub of start-ups, had to call for two army columns to rescue people. Residents of Baner and Khadki found basements flooded—thanks to the fact that storm water drains are non-existent—and electricity cut off.

The 2005 disaster was followed by a fact-finding committee led by Madhav Chitale. The findings: excess rain, blockages caused by a lack of desilting, a non-operational disaster management plan, lack of communication and coordination, poor weather warnings and more. In December 2005, the UPA government came up with Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission “to encourage reforms and fast-track planned development”. The mission listed many ideas but found no place for the term ‘floods’. Five years later, after repeated episodes, the National Disaster Management Authority recognised the scourge of city floods, recommended steps, and listed dos and don’ts. A parade of committees and commissions since have paid lip-service to urban renewal.