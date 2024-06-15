A to-do list for India’s new ministers

Mansukh Mandaviya, labour, employment & youth affairs, and Jayant Chaudhary, skill development: The issue of unemployment and job creation echoed through the elections and is visible in its outcome. There is the gap in job creation and then there is the gap in skills. India needs an active labour policy which aligns policies with the needs of the market. Yes, there is a skills development programme, but as underlined by the parliamentary standing committee, the programme has struggled with placements. The imperative calls first for the mapping of educational attainments, a template to certify the skill sets of the young workforce, restructure curriculum to match industry demands and nudge companies to induct upskilling and reskilling. The government needs to align skill-sets and leverage opportunities highlighted by the Global Skill Gap Study. Mandaviya and Chaudhary will also have to accelerate the account aggregator and ONDC initiatives to enable job-creating start-ups with access to credit and markets.

Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry: Evolving geopolitics, especially the tensions between the US and China, has nudged global companies to shift from just-in-time to just-in-case business models. India is at the intersection of a global opportunity to ramp up its footprint in global manufacturing. A poll published by PwC in May shows India emerging as the third most important link in global supply chains—particularly in electronics, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment—behind the US and China. Yes, the production-linked incentive scheme is paying dividends in some sectors, but more needs to be done. The burden of the unfinished agenda of reforms is on the states and here Niti Aayog may enable change by creating a blue book of best practices—for instance, from Tamil Nadu. The window of headline interest is narrow. India must accelerate adoption of new labour codes, enable plug-and-produce sites for investee companies by leveraging surplus land with PSUs, and clear up regulatory cholesterol. India’s industrial belts are essentially triangulated clusters—for instance, the Mumbai-Pune-Nashik and Bengaluru-Hosur-Chennai corridors. India needs to enable such industrial clusters—particularly in resource-rich states on the eastern coast and in the north—to attract investments and spur employment generation.

The choice of ministers in the cabinet reveals an interesting pairing of focus areas with personalities, the intermeshing of political compulsions and economic imperatives. It remains to be seen if the rejig of personality and portfolio delivers the promised results.

Shankkar Aiyar

Author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, and Accidental India

