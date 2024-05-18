Biden tariffs, Xi’s wei-chi strategy and India's options

Meanwhile: an instructive term that helps convey the perils of inattention.

The parade of political rhetoric in India’s 44-day-long election has sucked out the oxygen critical for debate. As India’s parties grapple with words for votes, the spectre of a trade war is playing out. Ideally, matters concerning livelihood must occupy centre-stage, but are sadly waylaid by emotive issues. The fact is what happens in the global economy—as contestants wrestle with identity and ideology—has implications for the incoming government.

This week saw the Biden administration in the US imposing a steep hike in tariffs on a wide-ranging list of imports from China. It has trebled the duties on steel, aluminium, batteries, components and critical minerals to 25 percent, doubled duties on semiconductors and solar cells to 50 percent, introduced new levies on ship-to-shore cranes at 25 percent and on medical and other protective equipment at 50 percent, and ramped up tariff on electric cars from 25 to 100 percent.

The case for raising tariffs has long been in the baking. There is the goal of economic resilience—the pandemic unravelled the fact that the global supply chain was verily a Chinese supply chain. There is also the political compulsion. There is a rare and strong consensus in polarised US on the need to constrain/corral China. Biden’s rhetoric is not dissimilar from that of Trump when in 2018 he imposed tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods. The mild schadenfreude in India must confront the fact that the Trump tariffs on India are still in place.

The ratcheting up of tariffs triggered a calibrated response from China—it has termed the new tariffs a unilateral action in violation of World Trade Organization rules and vowed to defend its interests. As yet, there is no signal of retaliation. Interestingly, the action has neither shaken nor stirred the Chinese stock markets. Indeed, the Chinese state agency Xinhua quoted Nietzsche to troll the US action stating, “What does not kill you makes you stronger.”