Maha mandate: Sops success and surge of populism

The turnaround of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has few parallels in political history and can only be compared with a legendary triumph in cricket. In June 1983, in a World Cup match against Zimbabwe, India was reeling at 17 for 5 when skipper Kapil Dev stepped in. At the end of the match, Kapil was unbeaten at 175 and India won the match scoring 266.

The BJP’s tally on its own, at 132, is more than twice that of the opposition, and the tally of Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena, at 57, is more than that of the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. To appreciate the magnitude of the victory travel back in time. In the Lok Sabha polls in June 2024, the Mahayuti alliance was totally outwitted 30:17—translating to 127 and 153 in assembly segments—by the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Mahayuti alliance faced a huge challenge to rediscover their mojo, retool their product and relaunch the brand to woo back voters. The electoral landscape of Maharashtra across the six major regions is defined by a common context. Almost every segment of social and economic class is raging on grievances—from agitations for quotas to prices of essentials to unemployment and agricultural distress.

The foundation for the revival of fortunes was laid about 90 days before the polls. On August 17, the Shinde-led Mahayuti regime launched the Ladki Bahin (beloved sister) scheme promising cash transfer of Rs 1,500 a month—hiked to Rs 2,100, and to be doubled to Rs 3,000 when re-elected—to 22 million eligible women across the state. Unsurprisingly, women voter turnout surged on November 20 from 59 to 62 percent.