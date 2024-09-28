United Nations: Altar of lip-sync, graveyard of peace

405 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, USA. It is the address of the United Nations. It is where irony comes to die—again and again, year after year. The phenomenon was live-streamed across the world this week from the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly which, among other pious objectives, is focused on “acting together for the advancement of peace”.

The timeline of events presents a stunning account. On Thursday, a joint statement by a bloc of 12—the US, Australia, Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK and Qatar—stated that escalation was “neither in the interest of the people of Israel nor Lebanon”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed the message and it was presumed Israel was on board.

Come Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strode onto the assembly podium and unleashed a fusillade of words. He called the UN “this swamp of anti-Semitic bile”, the “anti-Israel flat-earth society”, sought a “demilitarised and de-radicalised Gaza”, and vowed to continue the campaign against Hezbollah until it was defeated. The 21-day ceasefire crafted by the US was dead on arrival.

The rejection in speech was followed by defiant military action. Within the hour of Netanyahu’s speech, Israel launched a blitzkrieg of bunker-buster missiles in a densely-populated area in the Lebanese capital Beirut. The focus was the headquarters of Hezbollah, the target was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the location was the Haret Hreik area in Dahiyeh. Israel’s Dahiyeh Doctrine—the use of massive disproportionate force to achieve ends—was in play.

Rarely has an Israeli prime minister mocked a US President with such impunity—shortly after the bombing in Beirut on Friday, Joe Biden said the US had “no knowledge” of the attack. In October 2023, following the terror attack by Hamas, Biden advised Netanyahu not to ‘repeat mistakes’ made by the US after 9/11. Since then Blinken, who has boarded Air Force Two for over a dozen trips to the region, said in Tel Aviv that "how Israel defends itself matters".