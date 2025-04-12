History is demarcated by events. There is little doubt that the tariff tantrums unleashed under Trump 2.0 has rendered the familiar unknown. This is verily the end of globalisation and ushering of uncertainty. To paraphrase the words of Matthew Arnold in Stanzas from the Grande Chartreuse, the global economy is wandering between two worlds, one dead and the other yet to be born.

US President Donald J Trump came to power riding the plank of Make America Great Again. His singular focus has been to leverage the size of the $29-trillion economy to engineer deals to reposition America. In his words, “America has been ripped off. Now it is our turn.”

So how is Trumponomics faring so far? A good reference point to assess progress or regress from—the arrival of policies and its impact—would be January 20. The strength of currency, value of sovereign bonds and performance of markets are credible indicators of performance.

Consider the data points for high-frequency indicators of the US economy’s health. On January 20, the Dollar Index was at 109.35, illuminating American exceptionalism. On April 12, it slid to 99.78. The US dollar is now weaker against the currencies of its major trading partners—the euro and the yen. Now, take stocks. On January 21, the benchmark S&P500 was at 6,049. Eleven weeks later, it is down more than 10 percent at 5,363. The Nasdaq100, an illustrator of US tech prowess, slid nearly 11 percent to 18,690 over the same period.

The precipitous fall in indices reflects the impact of perilous posturing, and the twists and turns of the tariff policy. Tariffs on China, for instance, moved from 54 to 104 to 145 percent in less than a week. Unsurprisingly, the Xi Jinping regime, which retaliated by raising tariffs on US goods to 125 percent, mocked Trump and called his strategy a joke.