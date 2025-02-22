Market miasma: Growth bubbles and bearish ides

Stock markets across the world find themselves propelled into a miasma of known and unknown fears. The past week saw bearish ides triggered by a chorus of doubts. Eerily, everything that fomented hubris is haunted by doubts—from exceptional metrics of tech stock valuation to perceptions of growth. Every argument is daunted by geopolitics and the chaos in Trumpistan.

This weekend, the chatter on Wall Street and Dalal Street is enveloped by the fear of bubbles bursting and a crash. Typically, the market moves in a herd. If exuberance is funded by folks chasing yesterday’s returns, the fear is that a crash could arrive as folks exit to cut losses as the market turns negative. A Bank of America report warned of a bubble similar to nifty-fifty and dot-com eras—and that this could take down the S&P500 by 40 percent. Kallum Pickering, chief economist at investment bank Peel Hunt, points out that “the US economy resembles a textbook government debt-fuelled bubble”.

The twitches of the past weeks turned into tremors on Friday as data in the US cast doubts on the sustenance of the thesis of US exceptionalism. Weak consumption and worsening inflation expectations—the highest since 1995—coalesced to trigger the bearish ides. Low-cost retailer Walmart lowered its forecast for the year and the bell-weather University of Michigan survey revealed a slide in consumer confidence. Unsurprisingly, Friday saw benchmark American indices swinging from optimism to dire pessimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 700 points, the S&P500 slid over 100 points and the tech index Nasdaq Composite fell over 400 points. Stocks in Europe are expected to open down this week and the US indices are flashing red and amber.