Delimitation: Does India need more MPs?

All the world’s a stage, said the bard. And all politics is essentially a live audition. The rhetoric ricocheting in public space is designed to amass attention and allegiance. Leaders audition with utterances for a role within the party and/or for touch-screen devotees. Parties script screenplays for a larger share of the electoral market.

The din of decibels in public discourse over the process of delimitation illustrates the pattern. The issue is about inclusion and representation of people, but the imagery unravelling on screens in living rooms suggests a prismatic, partisan north-south divide and the electors are simply herded between binary arguments of nationalism and separatism.

Shorn of jargon, delimitation is the process of redrawing constituencies to reflect the ideal ratio of elected representatives and population. India’s governance architecture—the number of MPs, MLAs and representatives in local bodies—has been frozen with the 1971 census numbers and comes up for review in 2026, to be based on the latest census.

This weekend, chief ministers and opposition leaders met in Chennai at the invitation of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M K Stalin to form a joint action committee for fair representation. At the current population of 1.4 billion, it is estimated that the number of seats in the Lok Sabha would touch 753, with the number seats in Uttar Pradesh rising from 80 to 143 and in Bihar from 40 to 79. The fear is that the ‘north’ with its higher population will benefit, and the ‘south’ will be penalised for success in population control. Underlying these concerns is the fear of being outnumbered in the national power matrix.