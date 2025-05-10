Chinese checkers in a failed state of false leaders

Pakistan has never won a war against India, nor have its terror tactics delivered. Yet, it persists doing the same things over and over again. What Einstein defined as insanity is also the desperation of a state failed by its politicians, theologians and army. The tragic irony is riveting. Nations have an army, whereas in Pakistan the nation is hostage to the army.

Pakistan has been in delusion and denial for seven decades. In October 1947, it said “tribesmen” invaded Kashmir, only to be exposed by Sheikh Abdullah at the UN Security Council. In 1999, in Kargil it said the intruders were “insurgents”, a claim only to be pulped. The confessions of the Pak army chief validate its role. It denied its role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks till Ajmal Kasab was captured. It is unsurprising that Pakistan denies any role in the dastardly attack on 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony handler who fought valiantly on April 22 in Pahalgam.

The question is why did Pakistan do what it did, and why now? The answer lies in the repositioning of India in the emerging global alliance being crafted by Donald J Trump’s three-pronged approach to reset geopolitics. America’s pivot to India has triggered concern in China. The response to the promise of MEGA, proposed by Narendra Modi during his meeting with Trump, is manifest—for instance, Apple’s ramp-up of production and shifting of output for US markets from China into India.

The Trump tariff agenda for China, unravelling in Switzerland this weekend, threatens its domination in global trade. On Thursday, Trump suggested that he saw an 80 percent tariff on China as appropriate. America is moving moving economic activity away from the world’s largest exporter.