STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns T J S George

Those who giveth, those who taketh

Rich people with a generous mind are not a rarity in India. Published reports show that quite a few of them are inclined to give parts of their wealth to others.

Published: 08th August 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

money

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

First impressions are, of course, misleading. When Savji Dholakia bought a bungalow in Mumbai’s classy Worli Sea Face for Rs 18 crore, the image of the “filthy rich” must have crossed many minds. But that image no doubt softened when further information about this rich man became available. Apparently, he is an exceptional rich man. He shares his wealth with his employees. Gifts are routinely given by him to his staff; not naam-ke-wastay gifts, but gifts like houses and jewellery. In 2018, he gave brand new cars to 600 of his personnel.

Rich people with a generous mind are not a rarity in India. Published reports show that quite a few of them are inclined to give parts of their wealth to others. Rajashree Birla is well-known as an overseer of meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focussing on education, healthcare and infrastructure. Nita Ambani heads Reliance’s CSR arm, the Reliance Foundation. Its records say that in just nine years, some 12 million people have benefited from its activities.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation donates hundreds of crores to promote education and healthcare and to give assistance to art and artists. The support provided by Tata Trusts to a wide range of activities is one of India’s old and proud stories. Azim Premji has become a legend in this field, especially in helping the rural poor. Premji is the only Indian in the list of “20 Most Generous People in The World” put out by an organisation called Business Insider. He is listed fourth with “Lifetime Donations: $8 billion” and “Generosity Index: 50 per cent.” (Number one in the list, Bill Gates, is credited with Lifetime Donations: $27 billion and Generosity Index: 32 per cent) 

There is a record named the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List that keeps track of who gives how much. Its 2020 listing put Premji family first, followed by Shiv Nadar family, Mukesh Ambani family, Kumar Mangalam Birla family, Anil Agarwal family and Ajay Piramal family. The general public does not even need listings like these to recognise who is doing what. Who doesn’t know the value of contributions made by Sudha Murthy (involved in orphanages, public hygiene, women’s empowerment), Rohini Nilekani (who outlined a philosophy when she said “wealth comes with a huge responsibility”), Kiran Mazumdar–Shaw (visionary behind Biocon and its pioneering work in the bio-pharmaceutical field)?

There is, of course, no question of comparing what is done in India with what is done in America. These are very different economies. American billionaires do their charity chores in big ways. Last year, Jeff Bezos donated $10 billion to launch what he called the Bezos Earth Fund. He also gave $100 million to an organisation called Feeding America, which supplies to more than 200 food banks. No wonder the US tops the list of the World’s Most Generous Countries as compiled by the UK-based Charities Aid Foundation (This foundation prepares a World Giving Index every year based on annual surveys by Gallup.)

The Gates Foundation is still the world’s largest private charitable organisation. It has distributed 50 billion dollars in grants since 1994. The biggest philanthropist in Forbes list is Warren Buffet who gave 14.7 billion dollars for charity. That was only 16 per cent of his net worth.

History’s ironic footnote is that America was once the battleground of “robber barons”, businessmen who succeeded with unethical and unscrupulous practices. At one time, Andrew Carnegie headed that list, but he underwent a transformation and became a supporter of workers’ rights. One of the truisms for which he is remembered is: “The man who dies rich dies disgraced.” His philosophy was that no man should become rich without enriching others. How many of our tycoons would agree?

Those who are born rich tend to think that it is their right. Those who are born poor take it as their kismet, their destiny. Change comes when both start thinking differently when the rich think that wealth goes with responsibilities, and the poor realise that there are ways to tackle kismet. Destiny is not unalterable. Of all life forms, human beings alone have the ability to think and take decisions independently. Which means that humans are not entirely helpless in front of destiny; they can have a fair go at tackling it. Spiritual leaders use spiritual phrases such as inner power and divine consciousness. Pay heed if you are spiritually inclined. If not, there is always Derek O’Brien who accused the Centre of legislating as if they were making papri chaat. That was unfair to papri chaat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Savji Dholakia Corporate Social Responsibility CSR Tata Trusts Nita Ambani Reliance Foundation EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy Shiv NAdar Gates foundation
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp