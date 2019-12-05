Vaishali Vijaykumar By

When he assumed office, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy vowed to prove himself a good chief minister in six months. Has he? Opinion is divided with supporters lauding his focus on welfare schemes despite the financial crunch the government faces, and critics slamming him for hurting investor sentiment and taking reckless decisions.

It’s fair to say the last six months have been a roller-coaster ride in Andhra. Welfare schemes have been unveiled for almost all, aimed at improving the state’s health, economic and social indicators. Flagship schemes like Aarogya Sri have been particularly helpful. A conscious effort is also being made to curb corruption and offer hassle-free services with Spandana, a grievance redressal programme, turning out to be successful. But the abrupt scrapping of the free sand policy without putting in place a new one backfired rendering many workers jobless. Untimely rains and floods made matters worse. The situation is back to normal but the experience left many seething. There are also questions about the sustainability of the numerous schemes with revenues and central grants certain to fall short of estimates. Besides, unpaid bills running up to Rs 40,000 crore are piling up. Only two options—of selling government lands and borrowing loans—appear available to meet the expenses, which means not much will go towards capital expenditure.

The overall vision of the government, going by its actions, is the creation of a welfare state, which it believes will help people prosper. But in the absence of equal attention to stimulating private investment and enterprise, there’s a danger of running into a debt trap, as all socialist regimes have shown. The government’s measures such as the renegotiation of power purchase agreements and 75% quota for locals have sent a wrong message to investors. Individual cases of irregularities can be dealt with but it must be done while protecting Andhra’s reputation as the best in ease of doing business. It’s critical in the long-term interests of the state. How the government goes about it, balancing welfare and economic growth, will define Jagan’s legacy.