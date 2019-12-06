Home Opinions Editorials

Rot in Kerala’s higher education  

Opposition parties and academics have for long been accusing Jaleel of interfering in the affairs of universities.

Published: 06th December 2019 04:00 AM

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s recent comments expressing concerns about the reputation of the education sector are both timely and hard to ignore as they have come at a time when state universities seem to be courting one controversy after another—all involving higher education minister K T Jaleel. In remarks that should be treated as a warning, the governor said the state has a great reputation in education and nobody has any right to do anything to harm that. The message can’t be clearer but the only person who doesn’t seem to have got it is the minister concerned. Hiding behind the fact that he wasn’t exactly named, the minister defiantly claimed the remarks don’t concern him.

Opposition parties and academics have for long been accusing Jaleel of interfering in the affairs of universities. One of the recent allegations was that he personally intervened to help a B. Tech student who failed in a paper to secure pass marks. It was said APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was made to conduct a third valuation of the student’s paper.

His name also cropped up in the marks donation controversy involving Mahatma Gandhi University. Encouraged by the governor’s statement, the opposition Congress has stepped up its attack on the minister, demanding his resignation or ouster. Though Jaleel has managed to hold on to his job so far despite the seriousness of the allegations against him, the government may now find it difficult to defend him. Law minister A K Balan has already made it clear that the government has taken the governor’s comments seriously.

Jaleel, who had earlier faced allegations of nepotism, has a lot to answer for and can no longer cite technicalities. As the governor rightly said, no one can be allowed to damage Kerala’s track record and standing in education. Not even a minister. Repeated allegations of illegalities in universities and the minister’s role in them do point to a rotting system. It’s the government’s job to find out who is responsible and fix it before it causes further damage.

