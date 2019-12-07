Home Opinions Editorials

The High cost of RBI’s status quo

Policymakers fail by not doing enough. Just look at India’s monetary and fiscal authorities, and the wrath their delayed actions incurred on the economy becomes painfully obvious.

Published: 07th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Policymakers fail by not doing enough. Just look at India’s monetary and fiscal authorities, and the wrath their delayed actions incurred on the economy becomes painfully obvious. RBI’s decision on Thursday to pause rate cuts, just when growth is on a rapid descent, is baffling. From a projected 7.4%, the central bank’s lowered estimates conclude that GDP growth is barely crawling. But given RBI’s history with incorrect estimates on inflation and growth, the freshly minted 5% forecast (sixth revision in nine months) appears doubtful, leaving everyone clueless as to where it will bottom out. Making matters worse, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who until recently pledged total support to growth, out of the blue, decided to double cross the sovereign just because inflation threw a tantrum.

RBI’s price stability mandate of 4% can tilt 2% either side, which means there’s enough room to manoeuvre. Strictly speaking, inflation was driven by food prices gyrating on seasonal disruptions and doesn’t warrant overt attention. Buttonholing Das on his perceived inflexibility yielded a standard jobsworth response that he needs ‘more clarity’ to time rate cuts right. Put another way, this is RBI’s tacit admission of its decision fatigue, but doing nothing also translates to an action and time can only tell whether or not Thursday’s rate pause helped the economy it claimed to be saving.

The central bank would have done better communicating what it intends to achieve with the status quo and how it will prompt banks to lower rates and spur lending. The former is a function of liquidity and the latter a dependent on fiscal policy. Agreed that RBI’s rate cut magic appears broken, but another giveaway would have certainly helped reduce public borrowing costs, increase treasury income for banks besides boosting sentiment. Clearly, the status quo delays both reduction of long-term bond yields and monetary policy transmission, which in turn affects investments. The truth is, there’s a high cost to ill-timed decisions and we are already paying a price.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp