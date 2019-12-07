The High cost of RBI’s status quo

Policymakers fail by not doing enough. Just look at India’s monetary and fiscal authorities, and the wrath their delayed actions incurred on the economy becomes painfully obvious. RBI’s decision on Thursday to pause rate cuts, just when growth is on a rapid descent, is baffling. From a projected 7.4%, the central bank’s lowered estimates conclude that GDP growth is barely crawling. But given RBI’s history with incorrect estimates on inflation and growth, the freshly minted 5% forecast (sixth revision in nine months) appears doubtful, leaving everyone clueless as to where it will bottom out. Making matters worse, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who until recently pledged total support to growth, out of the blue, decided to double cross the sovereign just because inflation threw a tantrum.

RBI’s price stability mandate of 4% can tilt 2% either side, which means there’s enough room to manoeuvre. Strictly speaking, inflation was driven by food prices gyrating on seasonal disruptions and doesn’t warrant overt attention. Buttonholing Das on his perceived inflexibility yielded a standard jobsworth response that he needs ‘more clarity’ to time rate cuts right. Put another way, this is RBI’s tacit admission of its decision fatigue, but doing nothing also translates to an action and time can only tell whether or not Thursday’s rate pause helped the economy it claimed to be saving.

The central bank would have done better communicating what it intends to achieve with the status quo and how it will prompt banks to lower rates and spur lending. The former is a function of liquidity and the latter a dependent on fiscal policy. Agreed that RBI’s rate cut magic appears broken, but another giveaway would have certainly helped reduce public borrowing costs, increase treasury income for banks besides boosting sentiment. Clearly, the status quo delays both reduction of long-term bond yields and monetary policy transmission, which in turn affects investments. The truth is, there’s a high cost to ill-timed decisions and we are already paying a price.