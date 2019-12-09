Pawar’s message to opponents ... and allies

When Shiv Sena’s Manohar Joshi was Maharashtra chief minister in the mid-1990s, his party president Bal Thackeray used to proudly claim he was running the government by proxy. And the otherwise ambitious Joshi had no problems conceding Balasaheb indeed had the remote control to his chair. Cut to 2019 and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is the new CM of an unlikely alliance that includes the NCP and Congress.

The glue keeping them together is NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar. He did the spadework on the Sena’s request, sold the idea to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and made the alliance happen. Does it make the wily Maratha the one with the remote control and Uddhav his proxy, a la Sonia-Manmohan Singh in UPA? Uddhav is no pushover, but he would surely admit he can’t take major policy decisions without Pawar’s blessings. And those blessings have strings. However much he spins it as consensus making and coalition dharma, the elephant in the room cannot be missed.

While the Aghadi alliance talks were cooking, PM Narendra Modi stirred up a new broth offering Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule a decent berth at the Centre in exchange for sharing power in Maharashtra, the Maratha leader recently revealed. For the record, Pawar dismissed the buzz on Modi offering him a Rashtrapati Bhavan tenure, but people who know him well have learnt not to take his denials seriously. His confirmation on nephew Ajit joining Uddhav’s government affirms the latter’s rebellion and reconciliation were largely scripted.

BJP’s fall guy Fadnavis has just started opening up on what transpired between him and Ajit that persuaded him to stage a dawn coup. The real truth ought to lie somewhere between the claims of the senior Pawar and Fadnavis. But by choosing to go public on the deal the PM offered, Pawar perhaps sent a message to his allies on the options he has. He also sought to position himself as the national counterweight to Modi. In other words, not just Maharashtra’s Chanakya but India’s Kautilya. Is the Congress listening?