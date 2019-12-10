Home Opinions Editorials

Concentrate on chess, not politics

From a distance, the world of Indian chess looks all good.

Published: 10th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

From a distance, the world of Indian chess looks all good. Viswanathan Anand’s legacy has resulted in a surge in the number of youngsters taking to the game and India is fourth on the list of countries based on the average rating of their top 10 players. Teenagers, even pre-teens, have started becoming grandmasters. There are incentives to pursue chess as a career. An outsider is likely to take these as yardsticks and conclude that the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is an exception in the country’s sporting landscape, where administrators usually make headlines for the wrong reasons. Dig a little deeper and a different picture surfaces.

The AICF is currently embroiled in a bitter war of words between the president and secretary. Asking the secretary to show cause for a list of irregularities, the president has also cancelled a meeting called by him. The secretary has challenged this decision and dared him to stop the meeting. The next act will take place at an urgent meeting called by the president. The fiery exchange between two top officials shows that things are not much different when it comes to administrative wrangling in our sports federations.

Boxing, gymnastics, archery, volleyball and even the Indian Olympic Association—Indian sports is replete with such stories. Hitherto out of public consciousness, the other side of chess officialdom has come out in the open following this tiff, which has got more to do with the politics of sports than the sport itself.

These are not the best of times for Indian chess players either. Turning 50 on December 11 and clearly on the last legs of his great career, Anand is still the best Indian player by some distance. There is nobody else from the country in the vicinity when one looks at the global chess elite. Experts are saying the system is leading to mediocrity; those doing well are doing so of own initiative. This is not a good time for the governing body to make news for administrative bickering. The AICF will do better to stop this before it goes out of control.

