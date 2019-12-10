Home Opinions Editorials

This could affect centre-state ties for years to come

For the first time in independent India’s history an unprecedented crisis over financial powers has cropped up, pitting states against the Union.

Published: 10th December 2019

For the first time in independent India’s history an unprecedented crisis over financial powers has cropped up, pitting states against the Union. The Centre owes some `50,000 crore to states and union territories on account of compensation due to be paid to them over lower revenues. The compensation was guaranteed to the states in the form of an amendment to the Constitution to get them to agree to give up their powers of taxation and hand those over to a GST Council led by the Centre.

Under the circumstances, the Centre is duty-bound to cough up the money. But it seems it is in no position to do so. To get out of this mess, the Centre wants to increase GST on a range of goods and even start taxing goods that were exempt as they were considered essential. But this could simply make the products costlier and further dampen consumer sentiments and actual sales, pushing the economy that is in slowdown mode into a full-blown recession. 

Meanwhile, a lack of money has seen many states delaying payment of salaries to universities and hospitals run by them. The problem for the states is that by agreeing to the new GST that replaced a host of state levies, they gave up their already limited powers of taxation and can now not raise any alternate resources to fill the gap in their budgets arising out of the delayed payments by the Centre. Not only have the states given up their powers of taxation, they have, by agreeing to another law—The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act—also constrained their ability to take on fresh loans.

The Centre is constitutionally bound to pay states the GST compensation and any challenge by the states in the Supreme Court is likely to go in their favour. That states as yet have not mounted a legal challenge is testimony to the patience they have shown till date. However, the Centre risks not only a legal challenge if it does not cough up the money, but also more ominously a revolt against its fiscal management by the states, which could embitter Centre-state relations for years to come.

