Old is gold:BSYwrites his own script

In Karnataka too, public opinion seemed ranged against those who had inflicted another costly mini-Assembly poll on tired voters.

B S Yediyurappa could very well be telling the BJP top brass, otherwise rather busy with new laws determining who can be an Indian citizen and who cannot: ‘Old is gold’. A maxim that, in fact, holds true as much for our constitutional niceties as for the 76-year-old Karnataka saffron satrap. Bucking the trend set by Maharashtra and Haryana, BSY has pulled off a little feat, delivering 12 out of 15 seats from Congress-JD(S) strongholds, in the bypolls. Particularly when, in other states, party-hoppers (who have the grander title of ‘rebels’ in Karnataka) are not exactly treated kindly by the voters.

In Karnataka too, public opinion seemed ranged against those who had inflicted another costly mini-Assembly poll on tired voters. But by voting day, sentiments had clearly changed. The disqualification of those who had put up a self-serving turncoat act in full public view ceased to be a factor. They played victim and BSY was painted as their saviour. Instead of the renegades getting punished for ideological fickleness, it was the coalition-makers, Congress-JD(S), who were punished. The instability and the daily bickering that left the coalition regime dysfunctional, with governance a casualty, must have been deeply etched in the minds of Kannadigas. They showed no mercy even to the Gowdas in their bastion: KR Pet, Mandya.

Consider the remarkable facts that the rebels won with a wider margin compared to their last elections, and that BSY, till now considered a Lingayat strongman, has become acceptable to others, Vokkaligas in the south and AHINDAs in the north. Siddaramaiah could not deliver a single seat up north.

Lessons to be learnt are available here not only for the Congress-JD(S) (how not to fritter away chances when you get them) but to the BJP top brass. The hour of sunset may not always be written by them. BSY has bested in-house lobbies and the opposition strategy (if there was one) to write his own script.

