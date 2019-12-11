Home Opinions Editorials

Who wants local body polls in TN?

It may appear that it is the opposition that is most averse to the conduct of elections but the ruling party too seems to just be going through the motions.

Published: 11th December 2019

After a delay of three years, Tamil Nadu is finally gearing up to conduct local body elections in the state. However, it appears political parties remain unhappy about the development, making it clear that they would rather face the 2021 elections to decide their respective strengths than go through the trouble of an expensive (for them) local body elections.

It may appear that it is the opposition that is most averse to the conduct of elections but the ruling party too seems to just be going through the motions. After all the state election commission notified the polls with the Supreme Court breathing down its neck. The DMK went to court against the original notification and has gone back to the SC, along with the Congress, against the fresh notification on grounds the state’s poll panel has not ensured that reservation norms are properly followed. Meanwhile, the state too has been giving mixed signals.

After just last year insisting that heads of local bodies would be elected directly, it passed an ordinance reverting to indirect elections. Further, in a curious and unusual move, the TN poll body only notified elections to rural local bodies on the grounds that, following the ordinance, norms need to be changed before polls to urban local bodies could be held. Even more unusual was the decision to conduct the rural body polls in two phases rather than in a single phase as has been the practice. With the SC agreeing to hear the opposition’s pleas on Wednesday, even candidates are waiting to see how the court will rule before filing nominations.

Meanwhile, it is the citizens of the state who bear the brunt of the delay. Local bodies are the first level of government, responsible for several of the basic infrastructure and necessities that citizens require. The absence of elected representatives at that level can be felt in the crumbling roads even in the state’s capital. It is essential that the state and opposition gear up to face the polls. The polls must be conducted fairly ensuring norms of reservation and delimitation are followed but must also be conducted quickly so that the citizens will have elected representatives to turn to when they need them most.

