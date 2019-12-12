Interference in our affairs, but a wake-up call too

In a period of four months, India has been censured at the international level for policy decisions that were purely domestic in nature. First it was the reading down of Article 370 and the accompanying crackdown in J&K that drew critical comments not only from countries inimical to India, such as Pakistan, but also from the US, European nations and China.

The latest criticism has come from some quarters in the US over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Two influential panels have decried it saying it goes against basic democratic tenets and shakes the foundation of religious pluralism. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a bipartisan panel that has in the past forced the US government to act on its suggestions, has even called for sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah.

On both occasions, India has, quite rightly, hit back on the grounds that the criticisms were unwarranted, misplaced and a distortion of the truth. No nation, especially one founded on liberal values, equality and democratic norms, can countenance such comments that clearly border on interference in its internal affairs. India’s diplomats will have to muster all their skills in order to not only justify the moves but also to win over the critics. Having said that, the scathing comments by the USCIRF should serve as a wake-up call and the government should realise that India cannot always be dismissive of international opprobrium.

The world is a comity of nations and countries are dependent on each other for many things. International boundaries are artificially created but the needs and desires of the people who inhabit the world cut across borders. India is dependent on West Asia for its oil. It is being increasingly dependent on the West for arms for its defence. Crucially, India is vulnerable on the economic front at this juncture, facing a slowdown that is the worst in years. The reality is that diplomatically, militarily and economically, India has not acquired the heft of China, which has disregarded international opinion for months now over the continuing protests in Hong Kong.