Welcome relook at personal tax rates

The government, reeling from lack of resources, will also have to take care to ensure that revenue from direct taxes does not take a hit.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a recent media event, hinted that the government is considering rejigging personal income tax rates, a move aimed at providing some benefit to middle-class tax payers. The proposal could find its way into the coming Union Budget. Putting more money in the hands of middle income groups will mean higher spends and provide a much-needed fiscal stimulus to the economy, the government believes. Based on a report by Akhilesh Ranjan, a former tax bureaucrat, the government may revise the rate of those earning `10-20 lakh a year to 20%. Currently, all those above `10 lakh pay a flat rate of 30%. A new, higher slab of 35% for those earning `2 crore or more could also be on the cards. 

There is substance in the proposal. Since the finance minister this September slashed corporate taxes to 22% from 30% for domestic companies and as low as 15% for manufacturing start-ups, equity demands that individuals also get similar benefits that will add more spending power to the system. It is also not fair that all income earners in the `10 lakh-to-`1 crore-a-year bracket be lumped in the same basket of 30% tax (after which there is a surcharge for those earning above `1 crore, `2 crore and `5 crore). 

However, the basic principle of progressivity—those who earn more should pay tax at a higher rate—should not be sacrificed and, while giving relief to the middle class, the super creamy layer should not be allowed to escape its social responsibilities.

The government, reeling from lack of resources, will also have to take care to ensure that revenue from direct taxes does not take a hit. Finally, while rolling back personal income tax rates is welcome, it is not a panacea to the ‘stimulus’ problem. Only 6% of the country’s 1.3 billion pay income tax, and therefore the ‘push’ factor from this segment is likely to have a limited impact. The bigger question is, how do we generate income among the masses at the lowest levels?

