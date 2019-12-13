Odisha has to walk a fiscal tightrope

With a deep economic slowdown haunting the country and the severity of its impact reflected across states, Odisha has to walk a tightrope to balance its resources with fast aggravating financial constraints. The recessionary pressure has hit GST collections hard, which will automatically affect the state’s economy due to reduced flow of money as compared to the 2019-20 Budget estimate. Delay in GST compensation payout to states has already caused several of them to threaten to take the issue to the Supreme Court.

While Central payments are tightening, Odisha too seems to be struggling with its own financial resource creation. Though revenue generation in the state has increased this fiscal, the lower rate of growth is a matter of concern across many sectors. The state has registered 8.91% growth in overall tax collection in the six months of this fiscal, but marginal or negative growth in sectors like VAT, motor vehicle tax, electricity duty, land revenue, water and forest cess, etc., have raised questions on the collection of the Rs 45,500 crore revenue targeted for 2019-20 in the Budget. The state had targeted tax revenue of Rs 33,000 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 12,500 crore was estimated as non-tax revenue.

With fiscal resources getting squeezed, the execution of various state welfare schemes may become a casualty. The first such instance was evident from the merger of Odisha’s flagship KALIA farmer support scheme with the Central PM-KISAN scheme. The state had been reluctant to implement PM-KISAN despite several reminders from the Centre; CM Naveen Patnaik had said nobody could stop the KALIA scheme till his death. Another merger, of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana with Ayushman Bharat, is on the cards.

The emergent fiscal situation has pushed the government to strengthen revenue collections, with the chief secretary asking all secretaries to take steps for realisation of dues and cess, including arrears. However, with the economic gloom set to linger, the government will need to do much more to steer the state through rough weather.