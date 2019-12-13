Home Opinions Editorials

This pungent bulb stings from all ends

Big onions are produced both during the Kharif and Rabi seasons. The Rabi crop is sown in October and harvested in March.

Published: 13th December 2019

Cabbages have replaced onions in restaurants. Police cases have been filed over missing sacks of onions in a number of Tamil Nadu villages as the bulb’s prices have been touching Rs 180 to Rs 200 a kg. Most states have been caught unawares by the sudden shortage of this culinary staple. India’s onion produce went from 16.81 million tonnes in 2012-2013 to 23.48 million tonnes in 2018-2019, leading to farmers suffering losses in the initial phases due to the increase in supply. But the rains abruptly curtailed the supply this year. For instance, in TN, where Perumbalur and Tiruchy districts are the largest suppliers of shallots, the freshly sowed crops suffered severe damage in the floods and the subsequent misty conditions.

Big onions are produced both during the Kharif and Rabi seasons. The Rabi crop is sown in October and harvested in March. It comes from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, and is consumed from April to October. But the heavy rains and floods damaged this crop. The rains also hit the Kharif crop sown in Andhra and Karnataka during summer. The shortfall has prompted the government to order onions from abroad, including Turkey and Egypt. But the Egyptian varieties have few takers in TN despite being sold for Rs 110 a kg as against home-grown ones (Rs 160 a kg). Traders said the imported dark red variety had too many layers that added to the weight, but were useless for cooking.

Onions have even brought down governments. In 1998, the then Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma said “the poor do not eat onions anyway”. He was hurriedly replaced by Sushma Swaraj, but the damage had been done and the BJP lost the polls. This history should remind governments of the importance of building good storage facilities to save the harvested crop from the vagaries of monsoons and floods. It is high time authorities formulated policies to protect the farmers not only from crop loss but also from excessive produce that triggers a sharp price drop. A protected minimum support price can alone stop farmers from being peeled out of the onion turf.

