Leadership crisis in Kerala BJP

The splendid bypoll show in Karnataka may have come as a morale booster for the BJP after what happened in Maharashtra, but in neighbouring Kerala, the party has a lot to worry about. The state unit has been headless ever since its last president, Sreedharan Pillai, was moved to Mizoram and installed as Governor. With efforts to zero in on his successor being hampered by factional feud, the party risks undoing its gains in Kerala.

The lack of leadership and direction has been evident for some time now. While the ruling LDF has been engaged in correcting its mistakes and giving itself an image makeover, and the opposition Congress has been busy piling the heat on the government on various issues, the BJP leadership has been strangely inactive, only occasionally making some noise. The party expected to gain a lot from the Sabarimala controversy. And when that didn’t happen, it seems to have lost the plot, and with it the will to fight.

The internal feud has been a major reason why the BJP has not been able to turn its substantial investment in expanding support base into electoral dividends. While the parliamentary election results were a big disappointment for the party, the outcome of the recent bypolls to six Assembly seats was nothing short of a disaster.

K Surendran, the torchbearer of the Sabarimala agitation, is one of the frontrunners for the post of party president, the others being M T Ramesh and Sobha Surendran—all capable leaders in their own right. But what’s preventing the party from taking a final decision is the perpetual Nair versus Ezhava versus Others debate, besides intense lobbying by rival factions.

It’s time the party rose above caste considerations, put a cap on internal feud and picked a leader capable of providing a direction to the party. The party needs better leadership and strategy if it intends to be in a position to take on the state’s two leading political fronts. Whatever it wants to do, it must do now. If not, it will end up, once again, being an also-ran in the next election.