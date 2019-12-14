Training the cops to tackle child pornography

The Tamil Nadu police on Thursday arrested a man for sharing child pornography on social media sites. Child pornography is the common term for what experts more accurately describe as child sexual abuse material. The arrest is thought to be part of TN’s thrust on addressing the menace. Kerala, too, in recent years has expended a great deal of resources in pursuit of persons sharing such material.

However, these efforts are arguably but a drop in the ocean. A New York Times investigation earlier this year revealed that tech companies such as Facebook and Google have identified 45 million such videos and images on the net. However, given how slow such companies have been to act against such material, the amount of child sex abuse material out there is likely to be higher.

No country is prepared to deal with this crisis, India included. But if states are determined to pursue these cases, it is important that they receive the resources—staff, funds, training—to do so. While the law recognises the possession and sharing of child sex abuse material as crimes, there is little awareness of the depth of intervention required by the state.

First, police need to be trained and equipped to do victim identification. This is the gruelling task of viewing these horrific materials and trying to identify, trace and rescue the child being abused. Second, more governments, including India’s, need to pressure internet companies to act swiftly in removing such materials.

Third, victims need to be supported and counselled because aside from the trauma of being sexually assaulted, they also have to endure the trauma of knowing documentation of the assault is available online and can be viewed by millions of people at any given point in time. The very existence of such material can make a person feel repeatedly violated. This needs to be recognised and support needs to be provided. Till such time, the Indian police is trained and equipped to handle such crimes multidimensionally, arrests like that on Thursday will remain mere drops in the ocean.