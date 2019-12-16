Home Opinions Editorials

Life after brexit for Boris Johnson’s Britain

Acknowledging the responsibility that comes with such a massive mandate, Johnson has spoken about national healing.

Published: 16th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

The landslide victory in snap national elections secured by the Boris Johnson-led Conservative Party indicates voter fatigue with parliamentary hurdles to Brexit, Britain’s divorce with the European Union. That large parts of the UK’s northeast and northwest flipped and voted for the Tories this time shows how the country wants to move ahead and not stay trapped to its divisive past.

Acknowledging the responsibility that comes with such a massive mandate, Johnson has spoken about national healing. While his brand of politics has been right-of-centre, he may want to take a more centrist line now to reflect the aspirations of the large sections of Labour voters who switched sides. Further, he had in the past taken a sharp position on Islamic terror and criticised the burqa, leading to allegations of Islamophobia. With the UK constantly facing threats of lone-wolf IS attacks, whether the British PM will nuance his position remains to be seen.

The polls also threw up the biggest chunk of Indian-origin MPs ever with 15 candidates, including seven each from the Tories and Labour, making it to the House of Commons. The impact of an Indian-origin pressure group on Labour votes since the party took a hard line on J&K’s reorganisation is yet to be fully understood. However, Johnson recently visiting a Swaminarayan temple with his partner, who wore a sari, and recalling his good vibes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have had an impact on the voters.
Johnson now has the task of wrapping up Brexit by next month and doing standalone trade deals with the EU and other big nations like the US, China and India.

The elections, while giving the Tories a huge mandate, kindled the demand for a second independence referendum in Scotland as the Scottish National Party swept the polls, and complicated the situation in North Ireland as it elected more nationalists. Both Scotland and North Ireland are bitterly against Brexit as the 2016 referendum showed. How Johnson deals with them could well define his legacy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp