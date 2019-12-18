Need to temper personal data protection law

If protection of personal data and safeguarding of privacy is what citizens are looking for via Central legislation, it may not be coming any time soon. Unless the parliamentary committee headed by BJP MP and lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi deems it fit to overhaul the structure and thrust of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, it will remain lopsided in favour of the government, leaving the scope for a surveillance state to come into effect.

In the new Bill, the powers of the proposed Data Protection Authority of India have not only been gravely diluted, it has also been made virtually subservient to the government. The appointment of members to the DPA will not be made through an independent body but by a handful of people, mostly bureaucrats, selected by the government.

That apart, the Centre may at any given point issue directions to the DPA citing ‘national security, foreign policy and public order’. Therefore, what is sensitive personal data will be determined by the government, albeit via the mechanism of DPA. This, despite the fact that at least two social media behemoths, WhatsApp and Google, have in the recent past alerted Indian users to breach of privacy. The hint being … at the government’s behest.

In 2017, the UIDAI admitted in an RTI response that government websites have made Aadhaar-related data public. There’s no guarantee that citizens’ privacy, a right upheld by the Supreme Court as fundamental, will be kept inviolate as the population is profiled in terms of health parameters, caste, creed, religion or any other categorisation.

A new watchdog without teeth, with no functional autonomy, would mean governments are legally immune from charges of data-mining, even though the Bill contains a punitive clause for such action. Moreover, it grants the government powers to exempt any public or private entity from such clauses! Such a Bill, if passed, would practically be an Orwellian carte blanche. It’s up to the parliamentary committee to craft a sane future for data in India.