Home Opinions Editorials

Need to temper personal data protection law

If protection of personal data and safeguarding of privacy is what citizens are looking for via Central legislation, it may not be coming any time soon.

Published: 18th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

If protection of personal data and safeguarding of privacy is what citizens are looking for via Central legislation, it may not be coming any time soon. Unless the parliamentary committee headed by BJP MP and lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi deems it fit to overhaul the structure and thrust of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, it will remain lopsided in favour of the government, leaving the scope for a surveillance state to come into effect. 

In the new Bill, the powers of the proposed Data Protection Authority of India have not only been gravely diluted, it has also been made virtually subservient to the government. The appointment of members to the DPA will not be made through an independent body but by a handful of people, mostly bureaucrats, selected by the government.

That apart, the Centre may at any given point issue directions to the DPA citing ‘national security, foreign policy and public order’. Therefore, what is sensitive personal data will be determined by the government, albeit via the mechanism of DPA. This, despite the fact that at least two social media behemoths, WhatsApp and Google, have in the recent past alerted Indian users to breach of privacy. The hint being … at the government’s behest. 

In 2017, the UIDAI admitted in an RTI response that government websites have made Aadhaar-related data public. There’s no guarantee that citizens’ privacy, a right upheld by the Supreme Court as fundamental, will be kept inviolate as the population is profiled in terms of health parameters, caste, creed, religion or any other categorisation.

A new watchdog without teeth, with no functional autonomy, would mean governments are legally immune from charges of data-mining, even though the Bill contains a punitive clause for such action. Moreover, it grants the government powers to exempt any public or private entity from such clauses! Such a Bill, if passed, would practically be an Orwellian carte blanche. It’s up to the parliamentary committee to craft a sane future for data in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp