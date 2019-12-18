Home Opinions Editorials

Saving world’s most  trafficked mammal

In the last few days, the Odisha government’s forest department has busted a pangolin trafficking racket and arrested as many as 14 people.

In the last few days, the Odisha government’s forest department has busted a pangolin trafficking racket and arrested as many as 14 people. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has been called into action and has taken over the probe into the racket that is said to be operating online with inter-state and international links. While the development has once again brought to focus the continued poaching and smuggling of pangolin, the most trafficked mammal in the world, of more serious concern is the changing modus operandi aided and abetted by modern technology that will make crackdown on such crimes tougher.

In the latest instance, those involved in the racket had formed a WhatsApp group and used websites to upload videos for their prospective customers and struck deals over the internet. They used currency notes as codes to indicate the weight of the scaly anteater and the time of their trapping. The racket is suspected to have links to China, Myanmar and Vietnam where the endangered animals are in high demand. They are sought after mostly for their scales and meat.

The Chinese believe pangolin scales have immense medicinal value and they are purportedly sold for as high as $3,000 per kg there. In other parts of Asia, the meat is considered a delicacy. In 2017, the state Crime Branch had unearthed a racket in Western Odisha that revealed poaching communities from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were operating swiftly in the border areas without much fear of the law.

According to a report by wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC, between 2009 and 2017, at least 6,000 scaly anteaters were seized but the number is believed to be only a fraction of the actual trade. While the Northeast is the trafficking channel, states such as Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have lately emerged as hubs given the recent seizure reports. Despite the rampant poaching, there has never been an attempt made to assess the population of this species, which speaks volumes of India’s commitment to its protection despite putting it in Schedule-I species category. Our attitude towards protected species must change.

