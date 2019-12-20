Asserting minority stakeholder rights

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)’s surprise order on Thursday reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company controlling the 150-year-old Tata empire worldwide, will have deep repercussions for India Inc. The judgment highlights Tata Group’s internal divisions. It also asserts minority shareholder rights in Indian companies where promoter families tend to call the shots, even if they are not majority shareholders.

Thursday’s NCLAT verdict throws light into how company boards function, how a board chairman is often under pressure—in this case from the previous chairman who had announced his retirement but still wanted to be the last word on key decisions—and how minority shareholders are sidelined in major board decisions.

For too long, corporate promoters have got used to running their firms as fiefdoms, disregarding laws on minority stakeholder rights. State-run financial institutions which have substantial holdings in most major Indian companies have usually been silent spectators both at annual general body meetings and on the board of these companies.

This landmark judgment could nudge law tribunals and law courts to take minority shareholder rights far more seriously and force Indian firms to adopt governance standards akin to those of the West. Questions from small shareholders at AGMs are likely to be shriller now in light of this judgment and independent directors will now be expected to be truly independent while purveying the affairs of the companies on whose boards they sit. The verdict also takes the sheen off brand Tata.

The group is arguably one of the most trusted brands in India and an emerging brand leader globally. The blot on this gold standard of Indian corporate governance could dent the image of India Inc globally. In a capitalist system, a corporation has to be run by shareholder voting strength. A chairman who does not have the confidence of the majority shareholder can never effectively run his company. The NCLAT ruling will pose a challenge not only to the Tatas but also to the minority stakeholder with significant influence—the House of Shapoorji Pallonji.