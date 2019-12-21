The merits of decentralised development in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s impassioned plea to debate the merits of decentralised development will be remembered for a long time to come. Not only did he close the door on the ridiculously capital-intensive mirage called Amaravati, but he also challenged the conventional concept of development.

After Telangana was formed, Andhra has been left without a capital, reduced to a primarily agrarian economy. It found itself at the crossroads with a begging bowl in its hands. An albatross around the neck was the only thing missing. The first chief minister of the residuary state, Chandrababu Naidu, dutifully supplied it in the form of Amaravati. Tentatively estimated to cost Rs 1.09 lakh crore, Amaravati is a gamble hinged—as its fortunes are—on many ifs and buts. Five years on, Naidu’s claims of Amaravati being a self-financing project are found to be hollow and circumstantial evidence indicates insider trading by the real estate mafia. Going down this path would only push the state into a debt trap. But reversing the course requires courage, as Naidu has set the Titanic sail. Jagan must be lauded for taking the bull by its horns. He mooted the idea of three capitals—legislative in Amaravati, executive in Visakhapatnam and judicial in Kurnool.

This isn’t as strange as it sounds. The GN Rao Committee constituted by the Jagan government to suggest measures for balanced development has come up with more or less similar recommendations. The Sivaramakrishnan Committee formed by the Centre in 2014 to study alternatives for a capital too had recommended distributed development, with capital functions and institutions spread across three sub-regions in the state. Contradicting conventional wisdom, it had reasoned that in the era of electronic communication and faster connectivity, it makes sense to distribute directorates and offices among different growth zones. The GN Rao panel recommendations must be debated. If Jagan walks the talk in letter and spirit, Andhra may emerge as a model for the rest of the country.