Home Opinions Editorials

What purpose does demolition serve?

The concerns can’t be brushed away, and there is a need to see if the demolition will serve any purpose other than sending a strong message to builders.

Published: 21st December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

The ongoing demolition of high-rises at Maradu near Kochi on the orders of the Supreme Court has turned the focus on the ecological, social and economic impact of the process. With many nearby houses developing cracks, there is a worry that the impact of the demolition would be more serious than thought. While the administration has tried to allay concerns, questions are being raised about the method employed and the expertise of people involved—and the necessity of such drastic action.

The concerns can’t be brushed away, and there is a need to see if the demolition will serve any purpose other than sending a strong message to builders. Its environmental impact will be huge—the demolition of four buildings with 343 apartments and a half-built structure that violated CRZ rules is estimated to generate 75,000 tonnes of debris. According to an IIT-Madras report, demolition of a complex with 80 such apartments, with a remaining life of 50 years, would have the same negative impact as the removal of 1 sq km of mangroves over the same period of time. Then there is the concern about the risk to the lives of people. While the way the state government handled the whole episode leaves a lot to be desired, it will have a lot more to answer for should something go wrong during the demolition, especially given the scale and complexity involved. There is no doubt that illegal constructions should be strictly dealt with, but careful thought should be given to actions that can be taken to remedy the situation. Else, it will end up worsening an already bad situation.

Experts had suggested alternatives like using the buildings to shelter homeless or those displaced during disasters, turning them into vertical farms or smog towers, or letting flat owners stay but punishing builders and officials responsible severely. None of these occurred to the government. The least it can do now is to make sure the lives of people who have nothing to do with the situation are not affected by its determination to implement the rule of law that it had no qualms in flouting in the first place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp