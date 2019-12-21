What purpose does demolition serve?

The ongoing demolition of high-rises at Maradu near Kochi on the orders of the Supreme Court has turned the focus on the ecological, social and economic impact of the process. With many nearby houses developing cracks, there is a worry that the impact of the demolition would be more serious than thought. While the administration has tried to allay concerns, questions are being raised about the method employed and the expertise of people involved—and the necessity of such drastic action.

The concerns can’t be brushed away, and there is a need to see if the demolition will serve any purpose other than sending a strong message to builders. Its environmental impact will be huge—the demolition of four buildings with 343 apartments and a half-built structure that violated CRZ rules is estimated to generate 75,000 tonnes of debris. According to an IIT-Madras report, demolition of a complex with 80 such apartments, with a remaining life of 50 years, would have the same negative impact as the removal of 1 sq km of mangroves over the same period of time. Then there is the concern about the risk to the lives of people. While the way the state government handled the whole episode leaves a lot to be desired, it will have a lot more to answer for should something go wrong during the demolition, especially given the scale and complexity involved. There is no doubt that illegal constructions should be strictly dealt with, but careful thought should be given to actions that can be taken to remedy the situation. Else, it will end up worsening an already bad situation.

Experts had suggested alternatives like using the buildings to shelter homeless or those displaced during disasters, turning them into vertical farms or smog towers, or letting flat owners stay but punishing builders and officials responsible severely. None of these occurred to the government. The least it can do now is to make sure the lives of people who have nothing to do with the situation are not affected by its determination to implement the rule of law that it had no qualms in flouting in the first place.