Climate talks hit a roadblock

Amid the chaos around US President Donald Trump’s impeachment and student protests in India, the outcome of the 25th Conference of Parties on climate change did not grab much media attention. The annual summit ended recently without nations making much progress on the promises made in the Paris Agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions significantly. Talks hit a roadblock when India, Brazil and China refused ambitious targets unless the rich nations were held responsible for their past commitments. The Trump administration, it should be noted, began the formal withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement this November, endangering the only global deal made to combat the problem.

The lack of consensus assumes significance as 2019 witnessed many major climate disasters. The rich nations were as affected as small islands and developing nations. Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands witnessed their hottest days ever. Heatwaves crippled Australia and parts of Europe. A polar vortex left North Americans freezing for the first two months of 2019. Cyclones wreaked havoc across Asia and Africa. Cyclone Fani and monsoonal flooding alone left over 300 dead in India and Sri Lanka. Several US states were flooded. The disasters were so bad that The Guardian called the events ‘Climate Crisis’ instead of ‘Climate Change’.

The debate in India, however, has largely been muted throughout 2019 despite scientific evidence showing that we are among the most affected countries, primarily due to our population. The United Nations’ World Migration Report 2020, released earlier this month, says climate disasters displaced over 2.6 million people in India, the largest number in the world. In fact, the report says natural disasters have replaced conflict and wars as the major cause of human displacement. UK weather scientists say 2020 will likely be 1.11°C warmer than the average between 1850-1900. This means more Gajas, Fanis and Ockhis are coming, while climate adaptation does not even seem to be in the policymakers’ agenda.