Home Opinions Editorials

In Jharkhand defeat, some instructive lessons for BJP

We would have been looking at a North India, supposedly the BJP’s core base, where the party is absent from government across a lot of states, save for the big exception of UP.

Published: 24th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

As a political map of today’s India, it forms a striking image. And it’s only partly hypothetical. Imagine a scenario where Nitish Kumar had not turned and Haryana had tilted a wee bit more. We would have been looking at a North India, supposedly the BJP’s core base, where the party is absent from government across a lot of states, save for the big exception of UP.

Count Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, toss in the iffy Kurukshetra of Haryana and reverse-swinging Bihar. And now, add Jharkhand, the first province to demand and attain statehood on the basis of its Adivasi population.

The BJP central leadership could take a few instructive lessons out of the Jharkhand results. One, the Modi-Shah strategy of relying on non-natives or non-core base figures being entrusted with chief ministership is not quite working out. M L Khattar, a Punjabi foisted on Haryana to sidestep the Jat lobby, almost failed them—they had to fall back on young Jat Dushyant Chautala to prop them up.

Even Devendra Fadnavis, a Brahmin CM in a state seething with Maratha anger, copped out. Now, Raghubar Das, a non-tribal from Chhattisgarh. His non-tribal status is not an incidental fact: he studiously sidelined BJP’s tribal face Arjun Munda and spurned ally AJSU; he also sought to tinker with the old Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act which protect tribal land. That he faces his personal nemesis at the hands of Saryu Roy, a former BJP man with anti-corruption crusader credentials, also carries a sting in the face of perceived state apathy in times of economic gloom, unemployment and Aadhaar-related starvation deaths.

Two, the Hindutva-isation of Jharkhand and lynching politics has not paid dividends. Three, most crucially, the repeal of Article 370 does not feed mouths in Jharkhand. And the nativism of CAA/NRC will not wash in a state where you yourself accord primacy to outsiders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Jharkhand defeat
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp