In Jharkhand defeat, some instructive lessons for BJP

As a political map of today’s India, it forms a striking image. And it’s only partly hypothetical. Imagine a scenario where Nitish Kumar had not turned and Haryana had tilted a wee bit more. We would have been looking at a North India, supposedly the BJP’s core base, where the party is absent from government across a lot of states, save for the big exception of UP.

Count Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, toss in the iffy Kurukshetra of Haryana and reverse-swinging Bihar. And now, add Jharkhand, the first province to demand and attain statehood on the basis of its Adivasi population.

The BJP central leadership could take a few instructive lessons out of the Jharkhand results. One, the Modi-Shah strategy of relying on non-natives or non-core base figures being entrusted with chief ministership is not quite working out. M L Khattar, a Punjabi foisted on Haryana to sidestep the Jat lobby, almost failed them—they had to fall back on young Jat Dushyant Chautala to prop them up.

Even Devendra Fadnavis, a Brahmin CM in a state seething with Maratha anger, copped out. Now, Raghubar Das, a non-tribal from Chhattisgarh. His non-tribal status is not an incidental fact: he studiously sidelined BJP’s tribal face Arjun Munda and spurned ally AJSU; he also sought to tinker with the old Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act which protect tribal land. That he faces his personal nemesis at the hands of Saryu Roy, a former BJP man with anti-corruption crusader credentials, also carries a sting in the face of perceived state apathy in times of economic gloom, unemployment and Aadhaar-related starvation deaths.

Two, the Hindutva-isation of Jharkhand and lynching politics has not paid dividends. Three, most crucially, the repeal of Article 370 does not feed mouths in Jharkhand. And the nativism of CAA/NRC will not wash in a state where you yourself accord primacy to outsiders.