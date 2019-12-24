Killing the golden telecom goose

There is an old saying that advises against killing the goose which lays the golden egg. The Centre’s decision last week to go ahead with spectrum auctions at extremely high reserve prices, which are five to seven times the global rates, may be doing just that—pushing an already indebted yet lucrative sector into terminal illness.

The telecom sector accounts for 6.5% of India’s GDP and gives employment to some 2.2 million people, according to the London-based GSM Association. The Centre garners some 30% of this sector’s earnings by way of levies, royalties and taxes, making it one of the top grossers for the government. But the sector is as sick as it can be. Last quarter’s combined losses were above Rs 1 lakh crore and the total debt stands at Rs 3.9 lakh crore or half of India’s fiscal deficit. As it is, a blistering price war along with the government and regulators trying to gouge out money has left just three players standing in this sector. Another round of costly spectrum auction would simply bleed the sector further without yielding the Centre much revenue. The spectrum being offered is worth Rs 5.23 lakh crore just at the reserve prices.

Analysts say that due to the sector’s financial situation, it is unlikely over 10% of the money could actually be garnered.Perhaps the haste to put spectrum up for auction despite repeated advice by the telecom industry to delay the sale stems from the Centre’s own poor financial state. Perhaps, in part, it stems from a desire not to delay launching the new fifth generation of mobile tech where machines will increasingly talk to each other using airwaves, promoting the use of internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Whatever the reasoning, the fact is the death of one or more telecom companies would be bad news not only for the workers employed in this hitherto sunrise sector, but also severely impact the large ecosystem—small and medium companies that exist to cater to these giants. And the biggest sufferer would be the common people, as the highly competitive market where the consumer is currently king would move towards a monopoly with just one or two players left in the field.