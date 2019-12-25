The  old ways of the new BCCI

It has been just over two months since the new dispensation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took charge. Going by the early signs, they seem to be following in the footsteps of the people they succeeded. There are indications that the new BCCI is keen to make its financial might count and exert pressure on the International Cricket Council (ICC). With the boards of England and Australia, the BCCI is planning a four-nation annual tournament.

Knowing that the ICC doesn’t give permission to events featuring more than three teams because they may dilute the importance of multi-nation events conducted by the world body, these three have said they will go ahead with the plan even if the ICC doesn’t give them the go-ahead. This stand puts them on a collision course with the parent body. They know this as well. That they are still willing to go ahead suggests they want this confrontation in order to prove that the ICC is basically a body dominated by the richer and more influential boards.

That was the BCCI’s line of thinking before Sourav Ganguly took over and the new president seems keen to carry on that legacy. Almost immediately after assuming charge, he said that the BCCI wants a revision of the ICC’s revenue-sharing model and a bigger chunk of its profits. This is what N Srinivasan had done when he was the ICC chairman. It changed after Shashank Manohar replaced him and introduced a more democratic formula, which still had bigger shares for the big three.

This made Manohar a villain in the eyes of the BCCI and Ganguly has wasted no time in making it clear what he thinks. With Manohar unlikely to seek re-election next year, the three boards have chosen an opportune time to announce their plan. With uncertainty over who will become the new chairman, it’s difficult for the ICC at the moment to take a firm stand against three of the most powerful boards. This has given the boards the chance to flex muscles and send out a signal that after Manohar, revision of the ICC’s administrative structure is on the cards.