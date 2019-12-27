Home Opinions Editorials

Access to internet must be handled with care  

The agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has had an unusual victim.

Published: 27th December 2019

The agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has had an unusual victim. The internet. The cops, cracking down on protestors, have been snapping internet links hoping it will stop fuelling the agitation. But the collateral damage seems serious. Bankers, especially from Uttar Pradesh, are complaining that in a number of districts, banking operations have been crippled. Normal operations, dependent on online caches of data, have stopped, forcing many banks to shut down. Other businesses too have been hit, not to mention routine academic and other online communication. 

Cutting the internet as a routine law-and-order measure is not acceptable. Small outbreaks like a caste clash in Saharanpur in 2017 or even threats of mass copying by students during exams have been reason enough to cut the internet. Services were earlier suspended by district magistrates using their powers under the preventive Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Since 2017, the home secretary has the power to suspend the internet under the new Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. But it is doubtful if the legal rigour prescribed has been adhered to. Further, by blacking out news and communication, the opposite is achieved: more rumour mongering and fear. 

The government must re-examine this trigger-happy method of tackling agitations. Cutting the internet impacts many who have nothing to do with the protests. Taking away their rights to normal communication is a serious infringement; and sooner rather than later, it will be tested in court. India has had the dubious distinction of enforcing the maximum internet blackouts worldwide—134 of the total 167 last year.

China, not a nation we would like to emulate on democratic processes, has cited the action by Indian authorities when pulling the plug on the internet. When many countries—Finland, France and Greece, to name a few—are recognising access to the internet as a fundamental right, it is not laudable that we swim the other way.  
 

